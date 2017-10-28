Cemex PH 9-mth profit down 63% on lower prices

CEMENT manufacturer Cemex Holdings Philippines Corp. said on Friday that its net income for the first nine months of 2017 had dropped 63 percent due to lower prices and volumes amid heightened competition.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, the company said net profit in the third quarter declined to P688 million from the P1.88 billion recorded in the same period last year mainly as a result of lower prices and volumes.

It said financial expenses fell 39 percent from a year ago a result of the refinancing of the company’s dollar-denominated loan with local debt.

“With the conversion and denomination to local currency, other financial expenses for the first half of the year (mostly foreign exchange losses) also declined 79 percent for the nine months of the year versus same period last year,” it said.

Domestic cement volume increased 2 percent year-on-year, and 4 percent sequentially. Year-to-date, volumes decreased by 3 percent from the same period in 2016.

“Cemex remains committed to delivering the best building materials in the market today. The company is working hard to strengthen its position and continue being the trusted partner in building the nation,” Cemex President and Chief Executive Officer Ignacio Mijares said.

“We are optimistic that our customer-centric approach will drive growth for our business. Cemex is deeply committed to its customers, stakeholders, and investors,” it added.

Cemex is one of the biggest cement producers in the Philippines based on annual installed capacity.