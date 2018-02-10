Cemex sees recovery from 2017 sales drop

CEMENT manufacturer Cemex Holdings Philippines, Inc. remains bullish it will see strong momentum in 2018 despite a drop in net sales last year.

Cemex Holdings saw its net sales dip to P21.8 billion from the P24.3 billion recorded a year earlier due to the impact of lower cement prices.

However, Ignacio Mijares, president and chief executive officer of the company, said in a disclosure that Cemex Holdings was optimistic with its 2018 outlook given the projected sustained economic expansion this year for the local construction industry.

“We remain focused on executing our capacity expansion plan in Solid Cement Plant. In addition, we are undertaking efforts to debottleneck our operations, achieve higher customer service levels, and reduce costs to drive growth for our business,” Mijares added.

Meanwhile, it said operating EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) fell by half to P3.3 billion compared to 2016’s P6.7 billion.

Domestic cement sales volume in the second half last year reached the all-time highest second half volume for the firm, it said.

For its fourth quarter last year, Cemex Holdings said domestic cement volume sales rose by 10 percent “despite challenging weather conditions.”

Net sales in the period decreased by 1 percent to P5.2 billion, while operating EBITDA hit P628 million, down from P1.4 billion a year earlier, on lower cement prices combined with higher fuel and distribution expenses.

Cemex produces and markets cement and cement products, such as ready-mix concrete and clinker, in the Philippines through direct sales using its extensive marine and land distribution network.