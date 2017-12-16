Cemex unit to increase production capacity

ONE of the subsidiaries of Cemex Holdings Philippines Corp. is set to expand its production capacity by 1.5 million metric tons (MT) per year after it secured the nod of the Department of the Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) for a new plant.

Cemex told the Philippine Stock Exchange that unit Solid Cement Corp. had received an Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) covering an expanded and new integrated production line in Antipolo, Rizal.

An ECC is a document issued by the DENR-Environmental Management Bureau certifying that a company’s proposed project will not cause harm to the environment.

The Solid Cement plant—targeted to be fully operational in 2019—will contribute an additional 1.5 million MT of cement output to parent Cemex

Cemex currently produces 5 million to 5.3 million MT per annum from its kilns, and Solid Cement’s new plant would raise this to about 6.8 million MT.

Cemex signed in May this year an agreement with CBMI Construction Co. Ltd. to start the first phase of expansion, allocating P889 million for the Solid Cement expansion program out of its P2.084 billion capital expenditure this year.

Cemex is one of the largest cement manufacturers in the Philippines based on installed annual capacity.