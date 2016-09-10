Cena, Charlotte cut rivals

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar John Cena lived up to the expectations of his Filipino fans by defeating Big Show via Attitude Adjustment move in the WWE Live Manila at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City late Friday.

The 15-time champion, Cena, 39, outwitted the seven-footer Big Show after the second rope of the ring snapped when the latter tried to maneuver for a splash.

With the 441-pound Big Show unconscious, Cena had no problem pinning him for a three-count.

In the main event, Kevin Owens retained his WWE Universal Championship title by winning the triple threat match against Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn.

In the other matches, Braun Strowman defeated Goldust with a bear hug; Neville thumped Curtis Axel with a red arrow while Cesara forced Sheamus to tap out with his sharpshooter move.

Two-time Tag Team champions The New Day, on the other hand, successfully defended their title over Anderson and Gallows and The Shining Stars.

In the WWE Women’s Championship, Charlotte successfully defended her title against Sasha Banks with a roll-up and hands on the rope while Roman Reigns bested Chris Jericho with his signature “Spear” move.