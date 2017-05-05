Centenarian reacquires Filipino citizenship

Matias Flores Dumo, 100, a resident of Hawaii, along with 20 other applicants for dual citizenship, took their oath of allegiance to reacquire their Filipino citizenship at the Philippine Consulate General.

Born in Bauang, La Union on April 1, 1917, Dumo, or Tata Matias, was a World War 2 veteran who migrated to Hawaii in 1993 and was a naturalized American citizen.

The Philippine Consulate General also informed Tata Matias that as a centenarian, he is qualified to apply for the P100,000 cash incentive given by the Philippine government pursuant to Republic Act 10868 or the Centenarian Act of 2016, signed by President Rodrigo Duterte in September last year.

The Centenarian Act of 2016 pays tribute to all Filipinos who reach 100 years old, whether living in the Philippines or abroad in recognition of their longevity.

The centenarians will receive a letter of a felicitation from the President of the Philippines and a “centenarian gift” in the amount of P100,000 pesos.