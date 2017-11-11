Centeno cruises into Last 16

Teen sensation Chezka Centeno continued her impressive showing to secure a spot in the Last 16 of the 2017 Women’s 9-Ball World Championship being held at the County Gymnasium in Chengmai County, Hainan in China.

The 18-year old two-time Southeast Asian Games champion stunned veteran international campaigner Liu Xia Zhi of China via a 9-7 decision in the first round.

Centeno arranged a second round meeting with another Chinese, Zhang Xiaotong, who scored a close 9-8 victory over compatriot Fu Xiao Fang in the tournament sanctioned by the World Pool-Billiard Association.

The Zamboanga City pride made it to the main draw by topping the Group 5 of the elimination round, where she beat Kim Bo Geon of South Korea and Shi Tianqi of China.

Also earning spots in the Last 16 were Kelly Fisher of Great Britain, Kuo Szu-Ting of Taiwan, Ge Bai of China, Adriana Villar of Costa Rica, Chen Siming of China and Lim Young of South Korea in the $175,000 tournament.

The champion gets $43,000 cash prize while the runner-up takes home $21,000.

The losing semifinalists will receive $11,000 each.

Former World Ten-Ball Championship winner Rubilen Amit suffered a 7-9 loss to Zhou Doudou of China to bow out of contention.

Amit settled for the $1,500 consolation prize.