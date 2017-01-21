Center of the Typhoon

The sky is the very background

That holds the stars

As here

The page

That holds the words.

I notice the sky

It is being.

I watch the page

It is being.

Being holds all the worlds.

When one is already fully aware

Of the soul

One fears

Returning to the reality

Of the physical body.

But we are subject to stimuli

Remember only

That there is prayer

There is faith

That there is be-ing.

Images have their own lives

They are invested with meanings

From the past

They are thoughts

They are stars

Words on the page

Motion on the stage

Winds that have gathered speed

Sounds vibrating in space

Cathedrals on vast lands.

Enlightenment is seeing

What the images try to cover

What the thoughts try to conceal

What the stars try to outshine

What the symbols try to outdo

What the actors try to outpace

What the winds try to chase

What the sounds try to drown

What the concrete structures

Try to dwarf.

Experience awareness

By noticing the background

Behind the images

Bliss behind the thoughts

Space behind the stars

Page behind the words

Backdrop behind the acting

Calm at the center of the storm

Silence behind the sounds

Temple within the sanctum.

Nothing here in this epic

Is beyond the mortal.

Just notice with totality

Don’t even relish.

I experience being

It is bliss

Knowing

Awareness

Being alert.

The distances between two points

Not the quantity but the quality

That very instant between inhalation

And exhalation

Such quality

Such is awareness.

Seeing the space is

Awareness and alertness

They both lead to pure being.

Clear the lens of seeing

And you see the eternal present

In its entire clarity.

Humans know

It is in their nature to know

And yet truth

The great unknowable

May be experienced.

Humility is key

It is the act of acceptance

That God is the creator

And we are created.

No wrong can be corrected

By another wrong

It is the power of prayer

That straightens our path.

Enlightenment is in the awareness

That one is be-ing.

Everything springs from be-ing

Reality is found in be-ing.

The ultimate word is a non-word

And from the non-word

The word.

The word is the reflection

Of the non-word

Everyone who has seen the word

Has seen the non-word.

Even the quality of silence

Is reflected by sound

Listen between the units of sound.

All vibrations arise from a single vibration

And the original vibration comes

From no-sound.

In be-ing

One becomes

A seer of the truth.

Be-ing is the state

Of see-ing.

By be-ing

One is a seer.

There is no exclusivity

It is one’s birthright

One only needs to claim

One only needs to humble one’s self

Before God.

Notice the stillness behind the motion

When one does

One is actually seeing

With the eyes

Behind the eyes.

One who recognizes the self within

Recognizes the self within others.

One is then prepared for the truth

The understanding that the highest self

Is the potential within everyone.

‘Father, forgive them

for they know not what they do,’

says Jesus.

Man is half-divine

The moment one realizes that

Is the very instant one is already aware.

The divine in man is awakened

When the lens of seeing is cleared

With awareness also comes the cognition

That one is subject to the rules of the flesh.

How can one see when one is still blind?

How can one see when one is still asleep?

How may one’s words capture the truth

When the truth cannot be spoken

When words are imperfect creatures?

The truth is perfect and unknowable

But it may be experienced

By grace and mercy it is possible

To experience the truth.

Yetgrace and mercy are not mine to give.

The perceiver is behind the mind

As the mind is behind thoughts.

The perceiver who is not yet awakened

Is lucky to have at his assistance faith

And by faith one may see

That which is invisible

By faith one may know

That which is unknowable.

By faith one may rejoice

In the midst of uncertainty.

The pains one undergoes in faith

Lead to understanding of another.

The perceiver who has awakened

Is naturally humbled by faith

For he sees that by faith alone

One may arrive at the truth.

Even at that state

A wind may rob you

Of your awareness.

Just watch.

No opinion.

Just be a spectator

Of consciousness.

Then finally

You are free

Finally you may shed tears

Of joy.