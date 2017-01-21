Saturday, January 21, 2017
    Center of the Typhoon

    By on The Sunday Times Magazine

    The sky is the very background
    That holds the stars
    As here
    The page
    That holds the words.

    I notice the sky
    It is being.
    I watch the page
    It is being.

    Being holds all the worlds.

    When one is already fully aware
    Of the soul
    One fears
    Returning to the reality
    Of the physical body.
    But we are subject to stimuli
    Remember only
    That there is prayer
    There is faith
    That there is be-ing.

    Images have their own lives
    They are invested with meanings
    From the past
    They are thoughts
    They are stars
    Words on the page
    Motion on the stage
    Winds that have gathered speed
    Sounds vibrating in space
    Cathedrals on vast lands.

    Enlightenment is seeing
    What the images try to cover
    What the thoughts try to conceal
    What the stars try to outshine
    What the symbols try to outdo
    What the actors try to outpace
    What the winds try to chase
    What the sounds try to drown
    What the concrete structures
    Try to dwarf.

    Experience awareness
    By noticing the background
    Behind the images
    Bliss behind the thoughts
    Space behind the stars
    Page behind the words
    Backdrop behind the acting
    Calm at the center of the storm
    Silence behind the sounds
    Temple within the sanctum.

    Nothing here in this epic
    Is beyond the mortal.
    Just notice with totality
    Don’t even relish.

    I experience being
    It is bliss
    Knowing
    Awareness
    Being alert.

    The distances between two points
    Not the quantity but the quality
    That very instant between inhalation
    And exhalation
    Such quality
    Such is awareness.

    Seeing the space is
    Awareness and alertness
    They both lead to pure being.

    Clear the lens of seeing
    And you see the eternal present
    In its entire clarity.

    Humans know
    It is in their nature to know
    And yet truth
    The great unknowable
    May be experienced.

    Humility is key
    It is the act of acceptance
    That God is the creator
    And we are created.

    No wrong can be corrected
    By another wrong
    It is the power of prayer
    That straightens our path.

    Enlightenment is in the awareness
    That one is be-ing.

    Everything springs from be-ing
    Reality is found in be-ing.

    The ultimate word is a non-word
    And from the non-word
    The word.

    The word is the reflection
    Of the non-word
    Everyone who has seen the word
    Has seen the non-word.

    Even the quality of silence
    Is reflected by sound
    Listen between the units of sound.

    All vibrations arise from a single vibration
    And the original vibration comes
    From no-sound.

    In be-ing
    One becomes
    A seer of the truth.
    Be-ing is the state
    Of see-ing.
    By be-ing
    One is a seer.

    There is no exclusivity
    It is one’s birthright
    One only needs to claim
    One only needs to humble one’s self
    Before God.

    Notice the stillness behind the motion
    When one does
    One is actually seeing
    With the eyes
    Behind the eyes.

    One who recognizes the self within
    Recognizes the self within others.
    One is then prepared for the truth
    The understanding that the highest self
    Is the potential within everyone.

    ‘Father, forgive them
    for they know not what they do,’
    says Jesus.

    Man is half-divine
    The moment one realizes that
    Is the very instant one is already aware.

    The divine in man is awakened
    When the lens of seeing is cleared
    With awareness also comes the cognition
    That one is subject to the rules of the flesh.

    How can one see when one is still blind?
    How can one see when one is still asleep?

    How may one’s words capture the truth
    When the truth cannot be spoken
    When words are imperfect creatures?

    The truth is perfect and unknowable
    But it may be experienced
    By grace and mercy it is possible
    To experience the truth.
    Yetgrace and mercy are not mine to give.

    The perceiver is behind the mind
    As the mind is behind thoughts.
    The perceiver who is not yet awakened
    Is lucky to have at his assistance faith
    And by faith one may see
    That which is invisible
    By faith one may know
    That which is unknowable.
    By faith one may rejoice
    In the midst of uncertainty.

    The pains one undergoes in faith
    Lead to understanding of another.

    The perceiver who has awakened
    Is naturally humbled by faith
    For he sees that by faith alone
    One may arrive at the truth.

    Even at that state
    A wind may rob you
    Of your awareness.

    Just watch.
    No opinion.
    Just be a spectator
    Of consciousness.

    Then finally
    You are free
    Finally you may shed tears
    Of joy.

