Center to start clinical trial for cancer

AUGUSTA, Georgia: Cathy Stone of Wrens had already faced down breast cancer but was then diagnosed with endometrial cancer and this time the chemotherapy had a strange side effect.

“I had gotten where I couldn’t walk and I don’t know what went wrong, said Stone, 57. “My legs got weak on me.”

She had two rounds of the best chemotherapy option, “which really haven’t made a dent in her cancer, unfortunately,” said medical doctor Sharad Ghamande, chief of the section of gynecologic oncology at the Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University. Fortunately for Stone, there is a clinical trial available now on a new therapy developed at the cancer center from research there.

Medical doctor Esteban Celis, a Georgia Research Alliance/Whitman Eminent Scholar in Cancer, has been studying cancer vaccines for years when he noticed something curious in one experiment with the mice in the control group. Even without getting antigens to prime the immune response, there was an anti-tumor effect from the chemical normally added to boost the vaccine response, known as an adjuvant.

When the adjuvant was added with a drug that blocks a tumor’s ability to blunt T cell attacks from the immune system, known as a checkpoint inhibitor, it “had dramatic anti-tumor effects in several models of cancer in mice,” he said.

The chemical is basically a synthetic mimic of viral genetic material and has been shown to induce interferon, which provokes an antiviral response. The chemical, which has the drug name Hiltinol, has been tried against viruses and also against malignant brain tumors. After Celis showed pairing it with a drug that blocks a mechanism that inhibits T cells from acting against the tumor, which goes by the brand name Keytruda, he came up with clinical protocol that is now being funded by Merck, the company that makes Keytruda. Oncovir, which makes Hiltinol, is supplying its drug for the trial, Celis said.

The new clinical trial seeks to overcome a couple of sets of problems that patients with advanced cancers face with immunotherapy, Celis said. The first problem is they may not have enough T cells to mount a response from the therapy, and the T cells are not at the site of the tumor. The Hiltinol can not only increase T cell production, it can get them to the tumor site, known as T cell infiltration. The second drug ensures they are not blocked by the tumor defenses.

It is the culmination of about seven years of work in the lab, Celis said.

“The drugs were already there,” he said. “I developed the combined use of the drugs.”

Keytruda is already approved for certain cancers, Celis said, “but the problem is only a small proportion of patients respond and there are some cancers where absolutely they don’t respond.” In colon cancer, which the clinical trial will target in its second phase, only about 15 to 20 percent of all colon cancers have the marker that would make them eligible to receive Keytruda, Ghamande said.

“The rest of the patients are not going to receive this therapy because it has not been approved for them,” Celis said “The FDA only approved them for the ones that have this marker.”

But the drug combination may change that, he said.

“The whole idea is to make this larger proportion of colon cancer patients respond if they are given both drugs together,” Celis said.

Immunotherapy tends to have an advantage over additional chemotherapy for patients like Stone, said Ghamande, who is also associate director for clinical research and trials at the cancer center. In patients who respond “these are usually long-lasting robust responses in most cases,” he said. And while there can be side effects, with this type of immunotherapy the first thing that patients say it is so much easier than the chemo they were on in terms of side effects,” Ghamande said.

