Central bank: BOP deficit more than doubles in 2017

The country’s balance of payments (BoP) reverted to a surplus in December, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported on Friday, but the full-year tally remained in deficit and was more than double the 2016 shortfall.

December’s $917-million surplus reversed the $44-million and $214-million shortfalls recorded in November and a year earlier. It was also the largest since February 2015 when the payments position stood at a surplus of $985 million.

“Inflows in December 2017 stemmed mainly from foreign exchange operations of the BSP, net foreign currency deposits of the national government, and and income from the BSP’s investments abroad,” the central bank said in a statement, adding that these were partially offset by payments made by the national government for maturing foreign exchange obligations.

Notwithstanding the surplus, the full-year result was a deficit of $863 million, wider than the $420 million recorded in the same period last year. It was, however, lower than Bangko Sentral’s $1.4-billion forecast.

The central bank said the higher cumulative BoP deficit for 2017 was largely brought about by a merchandise trade deficit in the first 11 months of the year as well as a reversal in foreign portfolio investments to net outflows.

Foreign portfolio investments ended 2017 with $205.03 million net outflow.

“Higher prepayments made by the public and private sectors to non-resident creditors on their medium- and long-term loans for the first three quarters of the year also contributed to the larger BoP deficit,” the central bank added.

Sought for comment, Land Bank of the Philippines market economist Guian Angelo Dumalagan said the 2017 deficit was driven mainly by the gradual interest rate normalization of the US Federal Reserve.

“The accompanying appreciation of the dollar because of the US central bank’s policy tweaks is also putting pressure on the country’s BoP by slashing some amount from the country’s gross international reserves,” he added.

For 2018, the payments balance is expected to hit a deficit of $1 billion due to an expected reversal in the financial account to a small net inflow.

The current account deficit is expected to widen to $700 million, mainly due to faster growth in imports of goods compared to exports and notwithstanding increases in the services and secondary income accounts.

Exports are projected to grow by 9.0 percent while inbound shipments are expected to continue growing by 10 percent.