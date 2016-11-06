Central European tourism roadshow in Manila

With Central European destinations becoming increasingly po­pular among Filipino tourists, a roadshow was jointly launched by the Ambassadors of the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland in Manila to expand their tour offerings for their respective countries including Slovakia.

The Discover Central Europe roadshow, which included a seminar hosted by officials from state-run tourism organizations from the four Central European tourist powerhouses, attracted over 100 representatives from travel agencies and media. Main partner of the event was Turkish Airlines, which offers flights to the capitals of said countries.

Highlighting the following reception, the trailer of the forthcoming ABS-CBN teleserye The Promise of Forever was shown to the public for the first time. Czech Ambassador Jaroslav Olša, Jr., standing together with the series´ leading lady Ritz Azul and her colleague Yna Asistio expressed his hope that “the success of The Promise of Forever could double the numbers of the Filipinos visiting the Czech Republic on the same way as the similar TV series Lovers in Prague did in South Korea a decade ago.”

This was shared by Michal Procházka, former film producer and critic, turned representative of the state-run Czech Tourism agency who expressed his hope that this could spark a more intensive tourism interaction between Central European countries and the Philippines.