Central Luzon PNP activates E-Recruitment system

TARLAC: To lessen the burden on police recruits, the Philippine National Police (PNP) regional office in Central Luzon on Monday activated its e-recruitment application system. Regional Director Chief Supt. Aaron Aquino said the e-recruitment will be until April 28, enough time to fill the 570 available slots for junior police officers in the region. The regular quota of 300 slots must be filled by July 1 while the remaining 270 attrition quota is by November 16. Application is open to all Filipino citizens between 21 and 30 years old, a bachelor’s degree holder and at least 1.57 meters (female) and 1.62 meters (male) in height, with standard weight matching the height, age and sex of the applicant. Aspiring police officers must also submit digitized or scanned copies of 2×2 color picture with a white background in JPEG file format and with nametag (surname, given name and middle initial); must wear a white t-shirt (round or v-neck); no eyeglasses; transcript of scholastic record, diploma and proof of eligibility. “Eligibility requirements can either be civil service professional; police officer I entrance exam; PRC [Professional Regulation Commission] license [Republic Act 1080]; or license for criminologist (RA 6506),” Aquino said. Applicants must be of good moral character; must not have been dishonorably discharged from military employment or dismissed for cause from any civilian position in the government; and must have not been convicted by final judgment of an offense or crime involving moral turpitude. They will also undergo the physical agility test, neuro-psychological examination, general physical and dental examination as well as drug test to be administered by the PNP for the purpose of determining physical and mental health. All documents must be scanned in any size format (A4, legal, letter, etc.) and in one document PDF file each to be sent to the PNP-Directorate for Personnel and Records Management. For more information and online application, interested applicants may visit www.recruitment.pnp-dprm.com.