CENTRAL Luzon PNP on high alert for ASEAN meet

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga: Central Luzon police have deployed personnel and imposed a high-alert status for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) leaders’ meeting set for November 11–13 in Clark. Chief Supt. Amador Corpus, Central Luzon police director and commander of the Asean Task Force CL-Clark, on Thursday said security preparations in the region are 95 percent complete after the successful conduct of a dry run from Clark Airport in Pampanga to Balintawak in Quezon City on Sunday. Delegates are expected to start arriving on October 23-24. “We are now on high-alert status and by Monday we will be on full alert to ensure that the Asean meeting in Clark will be safe and not be interrupted by protest rallies,’’ Corpus told reporters. About 5,000 to 7,000 security personnel will be fully deployed to secure all posts where the Asean event and related meetings will be held and to secure about 400 expected delegates in Clark, he said. Corpus added that there would also be a security outpost every two kilometers along the major streets in Clark and Angeles City.

Patrick Roxas