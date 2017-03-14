Central Luzon Police Office cleanses its ranks

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga: The Central Luzon Police Office (PRO 3) here began implementing its cleansing program on Tuesday against erring police officers in the region who are involved in drug dealing, extortion and other illegal activities.

Chief Supt. Aaron Aquino said, ‘”As we are doing our cleansing program, reforms are underway to improve the image of the police force. Here in the region today, we started to conduct character and aptitude training primarily to reform those Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel involved in illegal activities.”

Aquino added, “All those who have strayed must go back to the basics and observe basic protocol in the police organization as the foundation of instilling discipline in themselves to revive the virtues, discipline and courtesy.”

A total of 155 PNP personnel will participate in the reform program and will undergo a three-month training inside the camp.

Aquino said PRO 3 has been taking a beating with recent controversies involving policemen in illegal activities.