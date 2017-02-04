Central Luzon takes in 917 new policemen

Camp Olivas, Pampanga: Police Regional Office (PRO) 3 (Central Luzon) Director Chief Supt. Aaron Aquino administered the oath of office of 917 new police recruits at the PRO3 headquarters. Supt. Enrico Vargas, acting Chief of Regional Police Personnel and Human Resource Development Division said the new recruits are composed of 697 males and 220 females with the rank of Police Officer 1 (PO1). After taking their oath the new police recruits will further undergo one-year training at the Regional Training Center 3 at Barangay Santo Niño in Magalang, Pampanga. The hiring of the 917 applicants completes the PO1 Attrition Recruitment Program for the year 2016, with initial 1,100 quota.