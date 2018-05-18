Central Luzon workers ask FOR P20 wage hike

EMPLOYERS in Central Luzon have expressed agreement with the proposed P15 to P20 wage increase for workers in the private sector during public consultations by the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB). Zenaida Angara-Campita, Department of Labor and Employment regional director, said the proposal will be reviewed by the RTWPB and an approved wage increase will be based on prices of basic goods and quality of living in the region. Once approved, the proposed wage hike will be the second wave of salary increase for workers in the private sector under the Duterte administration. In May last year, a P16 increase in their salary took effect, making the minimum wage rate in the provinces of Tarlac, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga and Zambales at P380 for non-agriculture sector with P30 million or more total assets; and P373 for those with less than P30 million assets; P350 for agriculture plantation; P334 for agriculture non-plantation; P369 for retail/service with 16 or more workers; and P355 for those with fewer than 16 workers. For the province of Aurora, the minimum wage is at P329 for non-agriculture; P314 for agriculture plantation; P302 for agriculture non-plantation; and P264 for retail/service with fewer than 16 workers.