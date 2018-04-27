Central Visayas rules PRISAA

TAGBILARAN CITY, BOHOL: Central Visayas bagged a total of 255 medals to claim its fourth-straight overall title in the seniors’ division of the 2018 Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) National Games here

Central Visayas ran away with 143 gold, 65 silver and 47 bronze medals, relegating Western Visayas to second with 66-57-68 and Davao Region to third with 37-32-51.

They added two more mints on the final day of the competitions after dominating the football and basketball events.

The University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors-led Central Visayas routed Calabarzon via an impressive 5-1 victory to cruise to its second men’s football title

“The team really prepared for this. It was worth playing for the university and for the region,” said USC athletic director Father Adriano Ocariza, SVD.

Over at the Holy Name University Gymnasium, Central Visayas blasted Central Luzon in the finals, 73-62, to snatch its second straight men’s basketball crown.

In girls’ volleyball, Western Visayas defeated Calabarzon, 25-11, 25-13, 25-7, to take the top honors while Central Visayas clinched the bronze medal by surviving Davao, 30-25, 25-15, in the battle-for-third match.

Davao secured the title in the boys’ class following its 25-20, 25-10, 25-17, demolition of Zamboanga Peninsula. Calabarzon settled for bronze after edging out Central Luzon, 25-21, 25-16.

In weightlifting, Western Mindanao collected 22 gold, five silver, and three bronze medals in the seniors’ division while Central Visayas topped the youth category with 33-18-0.

Zamboanga bets Lemon Denmark Tarro (69 kg.) and John Austine Bucoy (77 kg.) led the charge of Western Mindanao with three gold medals apiece in their respective weight classes.

Tarro lifted 100 kg. in snatch and 130 kg. in clean and jerk for a total of 230 kg. while Bucoy registered 100 kg. in snatch and 125 kg. in clean and jerk for 125 kg. total.

The other triple gold medalists from Western Mindanao were Dessa Delos Santos (58 kg.), Mary Flor Diaz (48 kg.), Margaret Colonia (69 kg.), Carlo Soriano (50 kg.) and Kristel Macrohon (69+ kg.).

Kid Perez of Central Visayas won three gold medals in the youth boys’ 65 kg. event after lifting 65 kg. in snatch, and 87 kg. in clean and jerk for a total of 152 kg.

His brother, Edrian John, also grabbed three gold medals in the youth boys’ 56 kg. while siblings Justin Luke Lorete and Franz Ivan Lorete collected three gold medals each in the 50 kg. and 46 kg., respectively.

In karatedo, kata (form) performers from Central Visayas nabbed four gold medals courtesy of Tracy Lynne Basalo (individual senior girls category), Gerald Baclaan (individual youth boys category), team senior girls category and team senior boys category.

Northen Mindanao’s Edcel Maribojoc clinched the individual senior boys gold medal while Davao bet Darlene Rose Mara Mara snared the individual youth girls gold.