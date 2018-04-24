Central Visayas swimmers shine in PRISAA NGames

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol: Central Visayas racked up 12 gold medals at the start of swimming competition of the 2018 Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) National Games on Tuesday at Victoriano D. Tirol Jr. Aquatic Center here.

PRISAA veteran Razal Cabajar and newbie Kent Francen Cagape led Central Visayas by winning three gold medals in their respective events.

The 19-year old Cabajar defended her crown in the girls’ 19-25 200-meter butterfly event with a time of 2:56.57. She also won gold in 50m freestyle (30.17) and 200m medley relay (2:23.09).

“I didn’t expect to win three gold that’s why I feel very happy because my months of training were really worth it,” said the fourth year BS Biology student from University of San Carlos.

Cabajar is hoping to sweep her remaining events including the 50m and 100m butterfly, 200m individual medley, and 4×50 freestyle relay.

Meanwhile, the Ateneo de Cebu incoming Grade 11 student Cagape snatched the first gold in swimming with his 2:11.95 showing in the boys’ 13-18 200m freestyle event.

He bested Davao Region tankers Jomarie Berja (2:13.03) and Alteddy Jamesa Sumaoy (2:14.35), who settled for silver and bronze, respectively.

A PRISAA first timer, Cagape proved his grit by dominating the 200m butterfly and 400m freestyle relay.

“I cannot contain my happiness when I grabbed the first gold in the competition since it was my first time also to join PRISAA,” said 16-year old Cagape.

Central Visayas topped the medal count in swimming with 12 gold, five silver and six bronze medals followed by Western Visayas (11-9-4) and Davao Region (5-6-5).

Leading the charge for the Davao Region was Berja, who also earned three gold medals apart from his silver-finish in 200m freestyle.

The 17-year old stalwart from Davao Oriental topped the 100m breaststroke and was part of the 400m individual medley and 200m medley relay teams.

Central Visayas strengthened its bid to win their fourth straight overall title and seventh overall PRISAA title by winning 17 gold medals in the weightlifting competition.

Bohol Institute of Technology weightlifters France Ivan Lorete, Justine Luke Lorete and Kid Perez chipped in three gold apiece from the boys’ youth division.

Dave Lloyd Pacaldo got two gold and one silver in the men’s senior category while RJ Polan and Paula Lamit contributed six medals combined from the women’s youth division.

In athletics, Melody Perez ran away with the first gold after dominating the women’s 3,000m (11:33.81) while Western Visayas tracksters Kim Villaruz and Marjorie Basea took the 1-2 position in the 3000m secondary girls category.