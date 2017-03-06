Central Visayas workers get P13 daily wage hike

THE Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) has approved a P13 daily wage increase for minimum wage earners in Region VII or Central Visayas.

Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd on Monday said the new wage rate will take effect on March 10 or 15 days after the publication of Wage Order No. ROVII-20 in local newspapers of regional circulation.

In deciding on the higher wage, the RTWPB-Region VII considered the prevailing socio-economic condition obtaining in the region, as well as the viability of the various businesses.

With the increase, Bello said DOLE is on track of attaining its goal to close the gap between all minimum wages falling below the poverty income threshold at par or above the poverty income level.

Covered by the order are the provinces of Cebu, Bohol and Siquijor.

In the commercial and industrial sectors, workers in Class A cities and municipalities or the expanded Metro Cebu will receive the new daily minimum wage of P366 while workers in Class B, including the cities of Toledo, Bogo and the rest of municipalities in Cebu, except the islands of Bantayan and Camotes, will receive a daily pay of P333.

The daily minimum wage of workers in Class C including Bohol and Negros Oriental will be pegged at P323. In Class D municipalities comprising the municipalities of Siquijor and the islands of Bantayan and Camotes, the minimum wage will now be P308.

In the agricultural sector, workers in Class A cities and municipalities will receive daily rate of P348 (non-sugar) and P316 (sugar); and P318 (non-sugar) and P303 (sugar) for the workers in Class B.

Workers in Class C cities and municipalities will receive P303 (non-sugar and sugar) daily pay while workers in Class D municipalities will be given P288 (non-sugar) and P303 (sugar) daily wage.

According to DOLE RO7 Regional Director Exequiel Sarcauga, the new wage order does not cover household or domestic workers and persons in the personal service of another since they are covered by Wage Order No. RBVI-DW 1, which was issued by the board in December 2015.

The new wage order is also not applicable to workers of duly registered Barangay Micro Business Enterprises (BMBEs).

Sarcauga said apprentices and learners should receive not less than 75 percent of the prescribed minimum wage rates.

Qualified handicapped workers, on the other hand, should be able to receive the full amount of increase as specified in the new wage order.