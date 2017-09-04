Centro Escolar, CKSC prevail in WNCAA opener

Share Email Shares 0

Six-time senior defending champion Centro Escolar University and reigning junior titlist Chiang Kai Shek College are off to winning starts but De La Salle Zobel, eyeing an eighth consecutive midgets crown, fell in its first match during the opening weekend of the 48th Women’s National Collegiate Athletic Association (WNCAA).

CEU walloped league rookie University of Makati, 79-34, on Saturday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig, while CKSC trounced St. Scholastica’s College, 106-45, the following day at Assumption Makati gym.

St. Paul College Pasig, meanwhile, stunned DLSZ, 57-55, also on Saturday.

Also winning their opening junior matches were San Beda College Alabang against St. Stephen’s High School, 63-32; St. Paul over Angelicum College, 70-53; Saint Jude Catholic School against host Po­veda College, 45-32; DLSZ against Miriam College, 95-41; and La Salle College Antipolo over Assumption College, 98-20.

Miriam joined St. Paul on top of the midgets leader­board after dominating Saint Jude, 73-24.

CKSC will go for a second victory against Angelicum when games resume with five junior games this Saturday at St. Schlastica Manila gym. (END)

For other details, visit www.wncaaph.com or email wncaa_media@yahoo.com.