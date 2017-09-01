Centro Escolar, DLSZ 5s begin WNCAA title-retention bids

Centro Escolar University, eyeing a seventh straight seniors basketball title, takes on newcomer University of Makati as the 48th Women’s National Collegiate Athletic Association (WNCAA) unfolds today at Philsports Arena in Pasig.

CEU and UMAK clash at 3 p.m. after the 12 noon junior game between host Poveda and Saint Jude and the 1:30 p.m. midgets match pitting seven-time titlist DLSZ and St. Paul College Pasig.

Poveda, a tournament host for the first time, will lead 15 other schools in the opening ceremony which starts 10 a.m.

The CEU Lady Scorpions likewise ruled taekwondo, table tennis, badminton, swimming and cheerleading last season to bag the 47th season seniors overall crown.

The DLSZ Green Archers were overall midgets (3 titles) and juniors (5 titles) winners.

Poveda is the defending midgets cheerdance champion.

UMAK will see action in all senior sports—badminton, basketball, volleyball, cheerleading, futsal, swimming, taekwondo and table tennis, according to athletic director Dominador Lera, Jr.

Cheerdance (midgets division only) and softball (juniors only) and demonstration sports poomsae and mini cheerdance (for Preparatory to third grade students) are also on tap this season.

Volleyball defending champion San Beda College Alabang kicks off its bid this Sunday against Philippine Women’s University at 2 p.m. at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum, venue of majority of the games.

Futsal competition at University of Asia and the Pacific gym starts on Sept. 10.

Succeeding basketball games will be held at the gyms of Assumption College, Poveda, DLSZ and St. Scholastica’s College

Other member schools are Angelicum College, Chiang Kai Shek College, La Salle College Antipolo, Miriam College and St. Stephen’s High School.

For other details, visit www.wncaaph.com or email wncaa_media@yahoo.com.