Centuria Medical Makati opens ‘The Surgery’

Surgical procedures can be daunting, especially when one is after top-notch service. Given the cost, the more important concern though is where to find high quality, patient-centered services through advanced medical equipment and first-class healthcare.



In a joint venture with Centuria Medical, Amatus Surgicare Inc. operates The Surgery Center (TSC) at Centuria Medical Makati (CMM) addressing all concerns with regards to invasive therapies.

A stand-alone, out-patient surgical facility, the center caters to the needs of specialties such as Plastic Reconstructive and Aesthetic/Cosmetic Surgery, Dermatology, ENT-HNS, Gastroenterology, OB-Gyn, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics and Urology.

Presently, TSC has a total of nine spacious and fully equipped operating theaters occupying more than half of the facility space.

“By bringing in the best surgeons of different specialties, I believe that The Surgery Center at Centuria Medical Makati envisions the same goal, and that is to strengthen the quality of life through advanced medical facilities and affordable healthcare procedures. We cannot go wrong in this partnership as our team only partners with the best,” TSC chief Joseph James Joaquino said, explaining why they chose to locate at the facility.

For more information, contact the center via e-mail at ask@centuriamedical.com.ph.