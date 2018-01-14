CENTURY OLD TREE KILLS BOY,7

BACOLOD CITY: A century old mahogany tree fell on a vehicle that resulted in the death of a seven-yea-old son of a town councilor in Iloilo on their way to a mountain resort in this capital city on Saturday. Chief Insp. Sherlock Gabana, commander of Bacolod City Police Station 5, identified the victim as Kent Marion Piñaflorida, son of Councilor Kent Roger Peñaflorida of Pototan, Iloilo. The boy and his family were on their way to Campuestohan Mountain Resort in Talisay City on board a Toyota Fortuner when the 100-year old tree fell on them while plying the highway in Barangay Granada, Bacolod City at about 1:45 p.m.. Gabana said the boy’s mother, Maureen, also suffered minor injury and was brought to Bacolod Doctors Hospital. The tree hit the boy on the left side of his head that caused his death. The elder Peñaflorida said they were on their way to the resort for a post birthday celebration of Maureen.

Eugene Y. Adiong