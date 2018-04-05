Century Pacific Food nets P2.5B in 2017

CENTURY Pacific Food, Inc. (CNPF) saw its net income dip by 4 percent last year primarily due to higher raw material prices.

In a disclosure on Wednesday, CNPF said net income fell to P2.55 billion versus the P2.66 billion registered in 2016.

Operating income was down 5 percent at P3.43 billion.

Consolidated revenues, however, grew 22 percent year-on-year to P34.50 billion versus the P28.29 billion recorded in 2016.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization remained flat at P3.95 billion.

“Amidst a more challenging input cost environment, our businesses fared relatively well. During this time, we’ve adopted a more conservative approach towards price increases in the face of inflationary pressures. This has helped further solidify our market share, increase sales volume, and puts us in a good position to benefit once raw material prices soften,” CNPF Executive Chairman Christopher Po said.

For the full year, CNPF’s branded business saw sales of marine, meat and milk rise 18 percent to P24.9 billion.

Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) sales surged 34 percent to P9.6 billion, as the tuna OEM segment benefited from increased export activity and higher average selling prices.

It said the OEM business performed well last year on account of the recovery in the global tuna market.

“We are happy to note the sustained demand for our products across all segments … OEM coconut also achieved key product diversification milestones during the year. For our branded segments, we saw consistent revenue expansion in core units and an increased presence in emerging categories,” Po said.

The company has booked an annual compounded net income growth rate of 17 percent since 2014, or higher than its target range of 10 to 15 percent.