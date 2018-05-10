Century Pacific Q1 revenue hits P9.1B on robust sales

CENTURY Pacific Food (CNPF), the country’s largest canned food company and leading exporter of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) tuna and coconut products, saw consolidated revenues increase by 22 percent to P9.13 billion during the first quarter of the year from P7.48 billion a year ago.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, the company said earnings reverted back to growth, increasing by 4 percent to P732 million, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization grew at a faster clip of 7 percent to P1.15 billion, from P1.07 billion last year.

“Though headwinds persist in terms of inflation and various input costs, these are being managed by both pricing and cost initiatives. More importantly, we continue to generate robust sales — a positive indication that consumer sentiment remains healthy, and that our brand building and sales generating activities are bearing fruit,” said Chief Finance Officer Oscar Pobre.

Century Pacific reported that for the first three months of 2018, branded business sales of marine, meat, and milk surged by 23 percent to P6.81 billion.

OEM revenues grew 19 percent to P2.32 billion, as both the tuna and coconut segments benefitted from increased sales of higher value products.

Consolidated gross profit rose 13 percent to P2.35 billion, with gross profit margin at 25.7 percent compared to the 27.9 percent in the first quarter of 2017.

Century Pacific said margins remain challenged as prices of raw materials are still higher compared to low-priced carry over inventories during the same period last year.

“We continue to be cautious in our outlook for 2018 in light of the current inflationary environment. Nonetheless, we think this is an encouraging start and an indication of what will hopefully be improved performance relative to last year,” said Pobre.

“We also remain long-term positive on our business and the Filipino consumer, and we expect sustained growth in sales of both our core and emerging categories, as we take advantage of the buoyant demand for our products,” he added.