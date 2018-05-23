Century Properties eyes P13B from Batulao Artscapes Phase 2

“We are very excited to offer approximately 1,700 residential units, as part of the next phase of presale for Batulao Artscapes. This inventory represents the biggest bulk of the project and we expect the sales to be brisk due to the overwhelming demand for the project,” said Tim Hallett, president of Century Properties Leisure and Hospitality Inc. (CPLHI).

“We will start the presale for the second phase in a few weeks,” Hallett confirmed.

Launched in December 2017, Batulao Artscapes is located within an expansive 142-hectare artventure community that boasts designer homes and world class amenities. It has four villages: Cluster, Commune, Collection and Curated. The project is primarily positioned for active retirees and established families looking for design-driven homes outside Metro Manila.

Of the first 306 homes from the various collections that it offered to the market, Century has presold 74 percent with a sales value of Php 1.2 billion within six months of launch.

“We are really encouraged by the great market response,” Hallett enthused.

Filipino names lead the roster for Batulao Artscapes’ first three villages: Architect Ed Calma’s Polygonal Successions for the Cluster Village, designer Kenneth Cobonpue’s Hedera Homes for the Commune Village, and Budji Layug and Royal Pineda of Budji+Royal Architecture+Design for the Collection Village featuring their Tranche and Facet Homes.

The fourth section, called the Curated Village, features one-of-a-kind homes by international architects and designers. The first Curated Village within Batulao Artscapes features David Salle + AA Studio’s “Billboard Home”, Marcel Wanders’ “Eden”, Marmol Radziner & Kravitz Design’s “Instrumental Home”, Philip Johnson Alan Ritchie Architects’ “Modular Glass House”, Elizabeth de Portzamparc’s “Butterfly Home”, AFGH for Wallpaper’s “We Home”, Studio Libeskind Design’s “Adaptation II”, Daphne Guinness’ “Daphne Skin Home”, Pelli Clarke Pelli’s “Cabin/Stack/Prefab, and PMR+Metro’s “Modular Living”.

Century is also incorporating lifestyle investment properties into the Batulao project through a 500-room art-inspired condominium inside the 2.5-hectare Batulao Artscapes Art Park. The condominium will feature the designs of select artists on the building’s façade and exterior walls.

The company is also building some 30 art-inspired resort villas to complement the art condominium, Hallett added.

“We are making sure that the Batulao Art Park will reflect the original vision of creating an artventure community built on the foundation of good design, art and architecture.”

Century is the developer of Batulao Artscapes. It has partnered with Revolution Precrafted for the supply of the homes and retail structures in the project. Revolution Precrafted is a global manufacturer of design-driven, limited edition, homes, pavilions, furniture, retail spaces and soon, office blocks. Batulao Artscapes is expecting project completion in 2021.

With 32 years of experience in the Philippine real estate industry, CPG is behind some of the country’s most exciting, innovative and remarkable developments – the Gramercy Residences (the country’s hyper-amenitized and fully-serviced luxury residence), Azure Urban Resort Residences (featuring the country’s first man-made beach and beach club designed by Paris Hilton), Acqua Livingstone interior design by MISSONIHOME, Acqua Iguazu Yoo inspired by Starck, Trump Tower Philippines, Century Spire by architect Daniel Libeskind and Armani/Casa, and many other innovative high-rise residential and mixed-use developments.

Revolution Precrafted

Revolution Precrafted is a global supplier of limited edition, pre-crafted properties with products ranging from stunning homes, pavilions, designer museums, unique popup concepts, and cutting-edge hotels. All of these products are created by over 73 of the world’s preeminent architects, artists, and designers through exclusive partnerships with Revolution such as Zaha Hadid, Marcel Wanders, David Salle and Tom Dixon, Philip Johnson & Alan Ritchie. The prefab concept simplifies the process and addresses pain points in traditional real estate development by offering speed, quality, cost efficiency, and accessibility thereby drastically reducing production time. With invaluable innovation and superlative style, Revolution combines state-of-the-art technology, celebrity design philosophies, and the highest quality controls at competitive prices.