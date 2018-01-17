Century Properties tops off last two towers at Acqua Private Residences

Century Properties Group Inc. hit a new milestone with the recent topping off ceremonies for the fifth and sixth towers at Acqua Private Residences in Mandaluyong City: Acqua Iguazu yoo inspired by Stack and Novotel Suites Manila.

Hundreds of balloons were released simultaneously from the roof decks of both towers by the company’s officers, guests and construction team to mark the superstructure completion of the Iguazu and Novotel towers.

The first four Acqua towers, namely Niagara, Sutherland, Dettifoss and Livingstone (interior designed by MissoniHome) were completed in the previous years.

Acqua Iguazu, named after the famous waterfalls in Brazil, is set for completion in November 2018. The 57-storey tower will house approximately 480 units.

Living up to the quality and pioneering designs of Acqua’ s previous residential towers, Iguazu’s common areas include the grand lobby, hallways, elevators and the “crown jewel” rooftop amenity called the “Cielo” —all designed by yoo inspired by Starck, the design firm founded by John Hitchcox and the world’s greatest design mind, Philippe Starck.

The Cielo, a three-story multi-functional sky deck, will house a number of impressive amenities such as the pool with a gushing waterfall, sun beds that provide magnificent views of the Pasig River below and the Makati City skyline on the other side, a wet lounge and bar, a DJ booth and dance floor, a gym and wellness area, an indoor and outdoor library, function rooms for business meetings and other gatherings, a well-equipped cinema room, and a dining area — all for the exclusive use of residents.

Novotel Suites Manila, on the other hand, is the sixth and last tower to rise at Acqua Private Residences. Targeted for completion in September 2019, it stands 41 storeys and is a multi-product property that introduces a hybrid of hotel suites, residential units for full-ownership, and preferred shares as fractional ownership of hotel units.

The tower will be divided into two distinct areas. There are approximately 149 units of residences and 310 Novotel Suites, 152 of which are owned and sold as preferred shares through the Century Fractional Ownership Program by Century Acqua Lifestyle Corporation (CALC), a subsidiary of Century Limitless Corporation (CLC), while 158 hotel units will be retained by CLC.

The first of its kind in the Philippines, the Century Fractional Ownership Program allows the purchase of preferred shares of CALC. Preferred shareholders under the program are entitled to customized luxury vacation and business stays in 152 units owned by CALC in Novotel Suites Manila at Acqua, the option to enjoy multiple vacation destinations worldwide, hassle-free property management and annual rental income.

Visit http://www.acqua.com.ph, call +63 917 555 5274 or email ask@century-properties.com.