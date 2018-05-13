Century Tuna full Ironman to offer unique medals

The upcoming Century Tuna full Ironman Philippines will not only serve as the ultimate test in endurance racing but will also showcase the Filipino triathletes’ passion in the sport before the world through the finisher’s medal when it is held June 3 in Subic.

The sponsoring Century Tuna and organizing Sunrise Events, Inc. have collaborated to come up with a unique medal billed as the “Alab ng Puso” to be awarded to the elite international cast vying in the first-ever full triathlon in the country.

Created by noted designer Daniel de la Cruz, the memento will underscore the local triathletes passion in the sport with Subic also serving as one of the country’s top training grounds. It will depict the commitment of the intrepid 1,200 triathletes from around the world gearing up for the punishing 3.8km swim-180km bike-42km run event.

The first full Ironman, backed by title sponsor Century Tuna and presented by Alaska, Tourism Promotions Board and Department of Tourism, also serves as a fitting event for SEI’s 10th anniversary celebrations and a decade of Ironman staging in the country.

De la Cruz is known for his natural artistic skills and his expert use of diverse materials. In fact, he was the first Filipino designer to develop ceramic collections for the prestigious company Villeroy & Boch in Germany.

The official design of the “Alab ng Puso” medal actually remains under wraps but it will resemble the triangle part of the Philippine flat with the sun and three stars. Moreover, the lace to be used will be created by the dream weavers from Marawi City.

“As a brand at the forefront of promoting health and fitness, Century Tuna is very proud to be the lead sponsor of the first full distance Ironman in the country. The expected scale and scope of attention the event will generate in the country and the global triathlon community gives us a very big stage to shout out our message of living a healthy lifestyle through proper diet and exercise,” said Greg Banzon, vice president and general manager of Century Pacific Food, makers of Century Tuna.

