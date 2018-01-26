CEO optimism booms despite rising anxiety over threats to growth

First of two parts

A record-breaking percentage of CEOs against their total number around the world are optimistic about the global economic environment, at least in the short term. That’s one of the key findings of PwC’s 21st survey of almost 1,300 CEOs around the world, launched recently at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos.

Fifty-seven percent of business leaders say they believe global economic growth will improve in the next 12 months. It’s almost twice the level of last year (29 percent) and the largest ever increase since PwC began asking about global growth in 2012.

Optimism on global growth has more than doubled in the US (59 percent) after a period of uncertainty surrounding the election (2017: 24 percent). Brazil also saw a large increase in the share of CEOs who are optimistic global growth will improve (+38 percent to 80 percent). And even among the less optimistic countries such as Japan (2018: 38 percent vs 2017: 11 percent) and the UK (2018: 36 percent vs 2017: 17 percent), optimism on global growth has more than doubled since last year.

“CEOs’ optimism in the global economy is driven by the economic indicators being so strong. With the stock markets booming and GDP predicted to grow in most major markets around the world, it’s no surprise CEOs are so bullish,” comments Bob Moritz, global chairman of PwC.

Confidence in short-term revenue growth on the rise

This optimism on the economy is feeding into CEOs’ confidence about their own companies’ outlook, even if the uptick is not so large. Of the CEOs surveyed, 42 percent said they are “very confident” in their own organization’s growth prospects over the next 12 months, up from 38 percent last year.

Looking at the results by country, it’s a mixed bag. CEOs’ outlook improved in several key markets, including in Australia (up 4 percent at 46 percent) and China (up 4 percent at 40 percent), where the share of CEOs saying they are “very confident” in their own organization’s 12-month growth prospects rose.

In the US, CEOs’ confidence has recovered. After election nerves last year, the early focus on regulation and tax reform by the new administration has seen confidence in business growth prospects for the year ahead rising significantly – from 39 percent in 2017 to 52 percent in 2018. And North America is the only region where a majority of CEOs are “very confident” about their own 12-month prospects.

In the UK, with Brexit negotiations only recently reaching a significant milestone, business leaders’ drop in short-term confidence is unsurprising (2018: 34 percent vs 2017: 41 percent).

The top three most confident sectors for their own 12-month prospects this year are Technology (48 percent “very confident”), Business Services (46 percent) and Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences (46 percent) – all exceeding the global “very confident” level of 42 percent.

Strategies for growth remain largely unchanged on last year’s survey – CEOs will rely on organic growth (79 percent), cost reduction (62 percent), strategic alliances (49 percent) and M&As (42 percent). There was a small increase in interest in partnering with entrepreneurs and start-ups (33 percent vs 28 percent last year).

Top countries for growth: Confidence in US continues, reinforcing lead on China

CEO confidence in the US market extends overseas, with non-US based CEOs once again voting it the top market for growth in the next 12 months. This year, the US reinforces its lead over China (46 percent US vs 33 percent China, with the US lead over China up 2 percent compared with 2017).

Germany (20 percent) remains in third place, followed by the UK (15 percent) in fourth place, while India bumps Japan off as the fifth most attractive market in 2018.|

“Even with high levels of global growth confidence, business leaders want and need safe harbors for investment to secure short-term growth,” comments PwC Chairman Moritz. “Access to consumers, skills, finance and a supportive regulatory environment are reinforcing leading markets’ positions, for business leaders to achieve their short-term growth targets.”

(To be continued next week.)

* * *

Paul Chester U. See is a partner from Assurance and the Business Services Leader of Isla Lipana & Co./PwC Philippines. Email your comments and questions to markets@ph.pwc.com. This content is for general information purposes only, and should not be used as a substitute for consultation with professional advisors.