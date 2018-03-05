Ceramic coat it with Sonax

With summer just around the corner, its time to protect your car from the damaging UV rays of the Sun. Sonax, Germany’s most trusted brand in car care systems and technology, offers the protection you need from the harsh elements.

Sonax CC36 Ceramic Coating is the most advanced surface care enhancement product to ever come from Germany. Here’s what Sonax CC36 provides: incredible gloss, sheeting that is out of this world, superior longevity to any wax or sealant, and ease of application. Sonax CC36 Ceramic Coating will redefine how you detail your vehicle.

Sonax CC36 Ceramic Coating is not a wax or paint sealant. In fact, it’s much different. This two-stage coating blankets your vehicle’s paintwork in a flexible shell of extremely glossy protection that lasts years, not months. Compared to a conventional wax or paint sealant, Sonax CC36 Ceramic Coating provides superior gloss and better resistance to environmental impacts such as bird droppings, water spots, car wash scratches, and more. Sonax CC36 Ceramic Coating is for the person that wants the best protection for their vehicle!

Sonax CC36 does more than sit on your paint. A special bond is created between product and surface, protecting against hostile environmental hazards and providing a lasting, glass-like finish. Sonax CC36 Ceramic Coating is an all inclusive kit that requires no special training or equipment needed to apply. Even if you are not a professional detailer, you can certainly achieve professional results with Sonax CC36 Ceramic Coating.

With protection that lasts up to one year, Sonax CC36 Ceramic Coating gives you peace of mind. Rather than having wax your car every two to three months, simply take care of the existing coating and you’re surface is glossy and protected!

Don’t leave your vehicle unprotected simply because you think you’re not ready for a coating. Sonax CC36 provides durable protection, and insanely gloss finish, and can be applied without special equipment. Extend the life of both your paint and its shine with Sonax CC36 Ceramic Coating.

Sonax is available in Blade stores in SM, Robinsons and Ayala Malls, LG2 Stations, and car wash/dealer partners nationwide.