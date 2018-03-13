Ceres battles Shan United in AFC Cup

Ceres Negros FC seeks to close in on the playoffs when it collides with Shan United FC in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup 2018 Asean zone group stage today at the Youth Training Center in Yangon, Myanmar.

The group-leading Yellow Busmen tackle the Shan Warriors at 4 p.m. (5:30 p.m. in Manila).

Ceres Negros currently tops Group F with two wins and a draw for seven points, three markers clear of second-running Home United FC of Singapore.

Behind the late goals from veteran Patrick Reichelt and Bienvenido Marañon, Ceres kept an unbeaten run with a 2-0 win over Shan United last week at the Panaad Park and Stadium in Bacolod City.

Another victory over the Burmese titlist will propel the defending Asean zone champion closer to the zonal semifinals.

It would be a tough task though for the Philippine champ as Myanmar’s top club eyes to stay in the race to the knockout phase.

Shan United sits at No. 3 with three points on a win against two defeats and a better goal difference over Boeung Ket FC of Cambodia.

This would mark the second meeting of the two powerhouse squads in Yangon. In their first encounter, Ceres prevailed over Shan in a penalty shootout, 4-3, in the AFC Champions League preliminary round.

That game saw Carli De Murga, Stephan Shrock, Mike Ott and Marañon deliver in the shootout, which proceeded following a 1-1 deadlock in 120 minutes of play.

Meanwhile, Global Cebu FC is fighting for dear life against Yangon United FC in Group G at press time at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.