Ceres beats Geylang International in Singapore friendly

Filipino club Ceres Negros FC started its overseas training camp with a 5-2 victory over Geylang International FC at Jalan Besar Stadium in Singapore on Saturday.

Ceres, which was previously know as Ceres La Salle FC, was off to a bright start with a rout of the Singaporean League side, leaning to Spanish standout Bienvenido Maranon’s strong performance to score the lopsided win.

Ceres Negros newcomer OJ Porteria was impressive in his international debut for his new club, scoring a goal to to peg the final score.

Former national football team standout Jason De Jong and Filipino-German Azkal Kevin Ingresso also made waves in the offense of Ceres with one goal each.

Meanwhile, Ceres Negros plays Garena Young Lions for its second match at the Singaporean soil at the Hougang Stadium at 8 p.m. on Monday.

The Philippines Football League (PFL) bound-squad will cap its Singaporean training camp against Albirex Niigata FC on February 8.

The former United Football League champions have been seeded in Group G of the continental club football tournament for emerging football nations.

They will be playing against Vietnam’s Ha Noi FC, Malaysian side Felda United FC and Tampines Rovers FC of Singapore in the preliminary round.

Their first game is on February 21 against the Vietnamese side at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi.

JAELLE NEVIN REYES