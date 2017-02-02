Ceres begins Singapore training camp

Local club Ceres Negros FC will play three friendly matches against club teams from Singapore to build up its preparation for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup.

The club, previously known as Ceres La Salle FC in the United Football League, is one of the representatives of the Philippines in the second tier club championship in Asia and left for Singapore on Thursday.

The Busmen open their training camp against Singaporean League side Home United FC on Saturday to be followed by another friendly against the Singaporean Under-23 side on February 6.

They are also scheduled to meet the reigning RHB Singapore Cup champions Albirex Niigata FC on February 8 to end their training camp.

The Bacolod City-based squad is in Group G of the AFC Cup.

The Busmen will be meeting the teams of Malaysian side Felda United FC, Ha Noi FC of Vietnam and Singapore’s Tampines Rovers FC in a home-and-away group format.

In its last stint in the AFC Cup in 2016, Ceres punched a ticket to the knockout phase after topping Group E with three wins and three draws.

But they were booted out of the competition with a narrow 1-0 loss to Hong Kong’s South China AA in a heated bout.