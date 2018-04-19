Ceres blanks Global to keep PFL lead

Ceres Negros FC struck twice in the first half as it ripped archrival Global Cebu FC, 2-0, in the first Visayan Clasico of the Philippines Football League (PFL) 2018 on Wednesday night at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

Mike Ott and Stephan Shrock scored in the opening half as the Yellow Busmen drew first blood in their fancied face-off against the People’s Club this season.

“This win is very important to us. With our rivalry from before, it’s very important for us to open the season with a win against them,” said Ceres Negros assistant coach Ian Treyes, who was the captain when Ceres beat Global in their first-ever match in the National Club Championship in 2013.

With their first win over their rivals this year, the streaking Negrenses solidified their hold of the top spot with nine points on three victories in as many games.

The defending champions also kept the Cebuanos winless. Global Cebu fell deeper down the cellar with only a lone point to show.

The Busmen established an early lead as Ott coolly tapped in a lovely delivery by Shrock in the 14th minute.

Shrock shone before the break as the veteran Filipino-German midfielder executed an adroit scissor kick on Manny Ott’s well-taken corner kick.

Global desperately tried to post equalizing goals but Ceres’ seasoned Spanish goalkeeper Toni Doblas kept them at bay until the final whistle.