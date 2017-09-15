Ceres clashes with Aguilas today

Ceres Negros FC makes its return to the Philippines Football League (PFL) as it battles a winless Davao Aguilas FC today at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

Following their historic campaign in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup that ended last Tuesday, the Yellow Busmen head back to the domestic league with their 4 p.m. tussle against the struggling Aguilas.

Ceres Negros is raring to get back on the top four after losing its footing on No. 4 during the long layoff as JPV Marikina FC was able to catch up.

The Negrenses are sitting on No. 5 with 25 points on an 8-1-3 win-draw-loss record.

Davao Aguilas, for its part, is still looking to notch its breakthrough win despite parading a reinforced lineup.

National team stalwarts Phil and James Younghusband together with other new signings have yet to give the Aguilas a victory.

The Mindanao-based club wound up with a 2-2 draw in the Younghusband brothers’ debut and a 1-3 loss both against Global Cebu FC in its previous games.

Meanwhile, powerhouse teams FC Meralco Manila and Global Cebu lock horns even as Stallion Laguna FC and JPV Marikina collide at similar kickoff times.

Meralco Manila seeks to stretch its lead atop the standings while Global tries to inch closer to the top in their collision at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Over at the Biñan Football Stadium, Stallion Laguna aims to keep its winning form against an equally dangerous JPV.