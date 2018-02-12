Ceres faces Cambodian squad in AFC Cup

Reigning Asean zone champion Ceres Negros FC fires off its Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup 2018 campaign when it tackles Cambodian powerhouse Boeung Ket FC today at the Panaad Park and Stadium in Bacolod City.

The Yellow Busmen take on the visiting Rubbermen at 7:30 p.m., marking the first encounter between the two clubs.

Last year, Ceres Negros emerged as the first Filipino club to win the Asean zone title after beating Singapore’s Home United FC with a 3-2 aggregate scoreline.

The Negrenses went on to reach the tourney’s quarterfinals only to fall short against eventual finalist FC Istiklol of Tajikistan.

Now, Ceres, fresh off a remarkable run in the preliminary stage of the top-tier AFC Champions League, is eyeing to defend its regional crown.

The inaugural Philippines Football League champion retained the core of its roster while additions in Spanish veteran goalkeeper Toni Doblas, Japanese striker Takumi Ueasato and Azkals standouts Mike Ott and Sean Kane are expected to play their tournament debut.

Boeung Ket, meanwhile, advanced to the main tourney after nipping Lao Toyota FC in a playoff tie, 4-3.

The Cambodian top-flight champion is expected to bank on national team star Khoun Laboravy, Japanese midfielder Hikaru Mizuno, Brazilian striker Maycon Calijuri and Nigerian forwards Esoh Paul Omogba and Julius Oiboh.

Besides Boeung Ket, Ceres will also slug it out with familiar foes Home United and Shan United FC of Myanmar in Group F.

Ceres met Shan United in the first round of the Champions League qualifying stage, wherein the Bacolod-based booters prevailed in a penalty shootout, 4-3 (1-1).