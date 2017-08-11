Ceres faces Kaya FC today

Fresh off winning the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup Asean zone title, Ceres Negros FC returns to the Philippines Football League (PFL) as it battles Kaya FC-Makati today at the University of Makati Football Stadium.

The two powerhouse clubs collide for the third time this season at 4 p.m.

Riding on a historic win in AFC’s second tier tournament, Ceres Negros seeks to improve its current record of 7-1-2 win-draw-loss with 22 points and solidify its grip of No. 4.

The Yellow Busmen blanked the Davao Aguilas, 2-0, in their last PFL outing on July 22 at the Panaad Park and Stadium in Bacolod City.

Kaya Makati, which holds an 8-3-4 card with 27 points on No. 3, looks to regain the league leadership or at least overtake Global Cebu FC on No. 2.

The Makati-based booters are also raring to bounce back from a 0-2 defeat to their rival and leader FC Meralco Manila last August 5 at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

Their previous encounter saw Spanish striker Bienvenido Marañon fire a hat-trick to power the Visayan team past the squad from the capital region, 3-1, almost two months ago at the Panaad Park and Stadium in Bacolod City.

Meanwhile, Meralco Manila aims to strengthen its footing on the pole position as it visits Stallion Laguna FC at 4 p.m. at the Biñan Football Stadium.

Sitting atop the standings on a 9-3-2 slate with 30 points, the Sparks try to move away from second-running Global Cebu, which trails by just two markers.

But Stallion Laguna is eager to continue its unbeaten run in the past four games.

The booters from Biñan racked up three straight victories then elicited a 1-1 draw from erstwhile leader Kaya to ascend to No. 6 with 14 points on a 3-5-7 record.