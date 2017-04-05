Ceres falls to Felda United in AFC Cup

Ceres Negros FC lost to Felda United FC, 0-3, in their second straight encounter in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup group stage at latter’s home turf at the Shah Alam Stadium in Malaysia on Tuesday.

The Bacolod City-based squad suffered its first loss in the tournament while the Malaysian Super League side notched its first victory as both clubs are now tied in Group G with a record of 1-2-1 (win-draw-loss) apiece for five points.

Felda United quickly took the lead after midfielder Muhammad Syahid Zaidon found the back of the net in the fifth minute of the contest for a 1-0 lead.

The Malaysian side continued with its aggressive attacks in the second half and midfielder Hadin Azman doubled the lead with a strike in the 66th minute.

Substitute striker Mohamad Fazrul Hazli, who came in for Azman, made it 3-0 with a strike in the 73rd minute, just four minutes after he was inserted in the game.

It was the Busmen’s first loss on the road since joining the competition in 2016.

Ceres and Felda settled for a scoreless draw in Bacolod last March 15.

Ceres Negros will return to action in the elimination round of the continental championship for clubs in developing football nations as they host Vietnamese side Ha Noi FC at the Panaad Park and Stadium in Bacolod on April 19.

JAELLE NEVIN REYES