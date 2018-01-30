Ceres falls to Tianjin Quanjian

Ceres Negros FC’s magical run in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League 2018 qualifying phase came to an end after losing 0-2 to Tianjin Quanjian FC on Tuesday at the Tianjin Olympic Center Stadium in China.

The Yellow Busmen were halted by French forward Anthony Modeste’s brace, which struck as cold as the near freezing weather in the Chinese municipality.

Ceres nonetheless made history as the first Filipino club to reach the last playoff round of the premier continental club competition.

Serbian coach Risto Vidakovic and his Busmen outgunned Myanmar’s Shan United FC in a penalty shootout, 4-3 (1-1), then pulled off a stunning 3-2 victory over Australian powerhouse Brisbane Roar FC to reach the final qualifying stage.

The Philippine champions had the first chance to score when Stephan Shrock received a pass from Mike Ott but goalkeeper Zhang Lu blocked his shot.

Tianjin Quanjian opened the scoring as the lanky Modeste headed home a well-taken corner kick in the 19th minute.

Modeste doubled the lead for the host near the hour mark, scoring off a counter-attack sparked by fellow reinforcement Alexander Pato.

The Busmen desperately tried to post equalizing goals but Tianjin’s defense held on, which sent the Chinese club to the Champions League main tournament.