Ceres, Global acquire new players

Ceres Negros FC has signed prolific scorer Takumi Uesato while Global Cebu FC has acquired midfielder Jordan Blair Jarvis in the ongoing Philippines Football League (PFL) transfer window.

Japanese forward Uesato was No.4 on the top scorers list in the inaugural PFL season. His 16 goals helped his former team JPV Marikina FC finished sixth in the eight-team league.

The 27-year old Okinawa, Japan native also notched three hat tricks, including a rare four-goal feat during the 28-game elimination round.

Uesato was a welcome addition to Ceres Negros especially with the departure of Spanish striker Fernando Rodriguez, who scored 21 goals last season.

With the signing of Uesato, the Yellow Busmen got another boost for its title-retention campaigns in the next domestic league season and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup Asean zone along with their participation in the AFC Champions League.

Ceres earlier acquired the services of another JPV Marikina booter and Azkals defender Sean Patrick Kane.

Meanwhile, first season’s runner-up Global Cebu signed a deal with former Davao Aguilas FC player Jordan Jarvis.

The 19-year old footballer was a key cog in Ateneo De Manila University’s championship run in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 79 men’s football, wherein he won the Rookie of the Year award.

Jarvis also played for the national squad in the 2017 Southeast Asian Games and several AFC tourneys.

The young Cebuano joins former UAAP standouts Paolo Bugas (Far Eastern University) and Paolo Salenga (National University) in the People’s Club, which is also set to rejoin the AFC Cup this year.