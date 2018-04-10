Ceres, Global eye crucial wins in AFC Cup

Ceres Negros FC and Global Cebu FC resume their respective campaigns in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup 2018 when they square off against separate foes today.

Defending Asean zone champion Ceres Negros seeks to secure an outright berth to the zonal semifinals as it collides with Boeung Ket FC at 6:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m. in Manila) at the National Olympic Stadium in Phonm Penh, Cambodia.

The first meeting between the two clubs saw the Philippine titlist pull off a tournament record-tying 9-0 romp over the Cambodian champ last February 13 at the Panaad Park and Stadium in Bacolod City.

Takumi Uesato, Bienvenido Marañon and OJ Porteria each struck a brace while Carli de Murga and Manny Ott fired a goal each for Ceres on top of Sun Sovarinthy’s own goal in the lopsided win.

Ceres, however, is expected to have its hands full this time around as Boeung Ket will parade a complete lineup that includes Nigerian booter Julius Oiboh, who didn’t play in the teams’ first encounter.

The unbeaten Negrenses are on top of Group F with 10 points on three wins and a draw while the Cambodians dwell at the bottom with three markers on a lone victory against three losses.

Meanwhile, Global Cebu tries to stay in contention as it takes on FLC Thanh Hóa of Vietnam at 7:30 p.m. at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

The domestic runner-up could not afford to lose in its remaining games as it sits at the bottom of Group G with four points on a 1-1-1 win-draw-loss record.

Than Hóa is expected to display the same eagerness as it also fighting for life. The Vietnamese booters have four markers and only lead the Cebuanos in head-to-head record.

The People’s Club absorbed a slim 0-1 defeat to the Lam Son Warrior last February 10 at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi.