Ceres, Global plunge into AFC Cup action today

Filipino clubs Ceres Negros FC and Global FC will begin their respective group campaigns in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup as they face separate foes today.

Global FC tries bounce back from its ugly exit in the Champions League as it faces Magwe FC of Myanmar in Group F at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

Despite being booted out of contention in the top club football competition in the continent, Global FC wants to prove its worth in the tournament for developing football nations.

The Dan Palami-owned squad represented the Philippines in this year’s Champions League preliminary round but was unable to match the challenge of Australian side Brisbane Roar FC, 0-6, last month.

“The AFC Champions League was a perfect combination. It was a perfect experience for Global and we saw how high the quality of game there was. We had two matches there, so it was a good preparation for us,” said Global FC skipper Misagh Bahadoran in a news conference on Monday.

“Our coach is already fixing the problems that we have in terms of positioning and spacing of players so now we can play in a better way here in the AFC Cup,” he added.

The Filipino-Iranian striker warns his team not to overlook their Burmese foes as they expect them put up a strong stance on the pitch.

“I think this year they have younger players and I think because of that they will be a lot of fighting and running as they are motivated to show something in the AFC Cup,” Bahadoran said. “I think it would be a difficult game tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, Ceres Negros FC begins Group G campaign against Vietnamese club Ha Noi FC at the My Dinh National Stadium at 7 p.m.

The Bacolod City powerhouse team will also play Felda United FC of Malaysia and Singapore’s Tampines Rovers FC in the preliminary round of the Cup.