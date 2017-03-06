Ceres, Global resume AFC Cup campaign today

Local clubs Ceres Negros FC and Global FC continue their campaign in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup group stage as they face separate foes today.

Ceres Negros, which will see action in Group G, collides with Singapore’s Tampines Rovers FC at the Panaad Sports Park in Bacolod.

On the other hand, Group F’s Global FC takes on Boeung Ket Angkor FC at the latter’s home turf at the Olympic Stadium in Cambodia.

The two Philippine representatives to the second-tier club championship in Asia have had contrasting results in their opening matches.

Global FC opened its campaign on a positive note with a 1-0 win over Burmese squad Magwe FC at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila last February 21, while the Bacolod City powerhouse club settled for a 1-1 draw with Ha Noi FC at the My Dinh National Stadium in Vietnam.

Global FC, who plays out of their adopted province of Cebu, currently holds the No. 2 spot of their group, just two points behind leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim of Malaysia on goal difference while Ceres is also the No. 2 seed in Group F with just a draw on their card.

Meanwhile, Global FC head coach Toshiaki Imai explained that they will focus more on their defensive and counter-attacking game in the next two outings.

“We showed a very good performance in our previous game and I think in our away games, we want good defensive and counter-attacking plays,” he said. “We really need a good preparation for these next games.”