Ceres guns for AFC Cup zonal playoffs

Gunning for a return ticket to the zonal playoffs, Ceres Negros FC takes on Home United FC in the final match day of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup 2018 Asean zone group stage today at the Panaad Park and Stadium in Bacolod City.

The defending champion Yellow Busmen square off with the Protectors at 6 p.m.

Ceres Negros leads Group F with 13 points on an unbeaten record of four wins and a draw.

The Philippine titlist only needs a stalemate to enter the knockout phase for the second consecutive year.

Last season, Ceres beat Home United to emerge as the first Filipino club to rule the Asean zone. Head coach Risto Vidakovic wants to make history anew.

“We are not playing against Home United. We’re playing because we want to make history. We have the opportunity to make an excellent finish on the group stage and be on top of the group,” said Vidakovic.

Home, on the other hand, stands at No. 2 with 10 points on a 3-3-1 win-draw-loss record.

The Singaporean booters need to win by five goals or more to edge out the Filipino squad in the race to the playoffs.

Mentor Aidil Sharin, who is eager to steer his Protectors to an upset victory, reminds his wards to keep their transition defense sturdy.

“Our mind is to win and get three points. That’s the main objective to come here. But we have to be smart in how we’re going play and of course be very tight during the counter-attack,” said Sharin.

The first meeting between the two regional powerhouse teams ended in a 1-1 draw at the Jala Besar Stadium last February 27.

Shahril Ishak scored the opening goal via a penalty kick for Home but Super Herrera hit an equalizer for Ceres late in the game.

Meanwhile, Global Cebu FC looks to close its campaign on a bright note against Bali United FC in a non-bearing match at the Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium in Indonesia.

The People’s Club and the Tridatu Warriors battle for pride at 7 p.m.