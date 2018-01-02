Ceres intact for title-retention bid next PFL season

Ceres Negros FC has retained the core of its lineup for its title retention bid in the next Philippines Football League (PFL) season as well as for competitions sanctioned by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Former captains Patrick Reichelt, Manny Ott, Carlie De Murga, Martin Steuble, Arnie Pasinabo and Louie Michael Casas will be present in the Yellow Busmen’s title defense in the top-flight domestic league and the AFC Cup Asean zone.

Spanish striker Bienvenido Marañon, who emerged as the highest scorer with 22 goals in the inaugural PFL season, opted to stay with the club along with veteran booters Stephan Shrock, Kevin Ingreso, OJ Porteria, Jeffrey Christiaens, Omid Nazari, Junior Muñoz, Super Herrera and Ed Sacapaño.

Young national team standout Joshua Dutosme and emerging player Nessi Ramos will fill the void left by departing players.

Ceres Negros parted ways with Azkals stalwarts Iain Ramsay, Josh Grommen, Luke Woodland, former Azkal goalkeeper Roland Müller, Japanese defender Kota Kawase and Spanish forward Fernando Torres.

The Negrenses made history last year, grabbing the first PFL trophy with a 4-1 demolition of regional rival Global Cebu FC and ruling the Asean zone with a 3-2 aggregate win over Singapore’s Home United FC.

The Visayan powerhouse club will have a busy year ahead as it is set to participate in the preliminary round of the AFC Champions’ League and in the group stage of the AFC Cup.