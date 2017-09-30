Ceres, Kaya clash for YFL crown

Ceres Negros Youth FC and Kaya FC squares off today for the Cup Championship in the Under-7 division of the Youth Football League (YFL) at the Alabang Country Club Multipurpose Field in Muntinlupa City.

The Philippines Football League powerhouse clubs meet on Field No. 4 at 10 a.m.

Ceres A advanced into the championship round after a 7-0 beatdown of Kaya B in the semifinals last week.

Kaya A, on the other hand, punched its ticket to the finals with a 5-1 demolition of JP Voltes FC in the other semifinals pairing.

With their losses, Kaya B and JP Voltes FC are set to duke it out for the third place finish on the same field at 9 a.m.

Meanwhile, Ceres B collides with Forza FC for the Plate Championship on Field No. 3 at 9 a.m.

Ceres B decimated the youth squad of FC Meralco Manila, 9-0, to set up the Plate finals date with Forza, which handed Socceroo FC a 3-0 beating.

Action in Under-15, Under-17, Ladies Under-17 and Under-19 also continues today with Green Archers United FC, Stallion Laguna FC, Mendiola FC, Nomads FC and Guiseppe FC all set to see action in different matches.