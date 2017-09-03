Ceres, Kaya prevail in Youth Football League

The youth teams of Ceres Negros FC, Kaya FC-Makati and Stallion Laguna FC posted their respective maiden wins in the second season of the Youth Football League (YFL) on Saturday at the Alabang Country Club Multipurpose Field in Muntinlupa City.

Opening their campaigns on a winning note, Ceres Negros Youth seized one victory apiece in the Under-19 (U-19) and Under-15 (U-15) divisions while Kaya and Stallion Laguna beat their opponents in U-15.

Ceres edged out the junior squad of its regional rival Global Cebu FC, 1-0, in the lone U-19 game.

With only a one-goal lead at halftime, the U-15 team of Ceres came firing away in the final half as it decimated Forza FC, 4-1.

Kaya, last season’s third-runner up in U-15, blanked Green Archers United FC, 2-0, with all its goals netted in the second half.

Stallion erased a one-goal deficit en route to a 2-1 upset of JP Voltes FC in the final U-15 fixture of the season-opening match day.

JEREMIAH M. SEVILLA