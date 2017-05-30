Ceres in must-win tiff vs JDT in AFC Cup

Netting two crucial away goals in their first encounter, Ceres Negros FC is poised to win in front of its home crowd against Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC in the second leg of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup Asean Zonal semifinals today.

Game time is set at 7:30 p.m. with the Negrense hopefuls expected to fill the Panaad Park and Football Stadium in Bacolod City.

Ceres failed to capitalize on its early lead, conceding three goals to JDT last May 17 at the Larkin Stadium in Johor, Malaysia.

Argentine midfielder Gonzalo Cabrera, star player Safiq Rahim and forward Hazwan Bakri scored one apiece for the Southern Tigers.

The Bacolod-based booters managed to strike two with Bienvenido Marañon and Fernando Rodriguez hitting the goals to take a 2-1 lead in the 24th minute only to falter in the second half.

Still, the pressure is on the shoulders of the visiting Malaysian side going into the final leg, as Ceres only needs at least a 1-nil scoreline to win in away goals.

The winning team will go to the Asean Zonal finals slated August this year.