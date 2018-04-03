Ceres Negros begins PFL crown defense today

Ceres Negros FC collides with Kaya FC-Iloilo as it kicks off its title-retention bid at the resumption of the Philippines Football League (PFL) 2018 today.

The Yellow Busmen will try to tame the Lions in their 7 p.m. tussle at the Panaad Park and Stadium in Bacolod City.

Ceres Negros emerged as the inaugural PFL champion by beating Kaya FC in the two-legged semifinals, 3-1, then routing rival Global Cebu FC in the titular match, 4-1.

Despite the departure of several players, which include Iain Ramsay, Roland Muller and Fernando Rodriguez, the Visayan powerhouse squad retained the core of its championship lineup.

Bienvenido Marañon, last season’s top scorer with 22 goals, opted to stay with Negros so are Patrick Reichelt, Manny Ott, Stephan Shrock, Kevin Ingreso, Carli De Murga and Junior Muñoz.

Offseason signings Sean Kane, veteran Spanish goalkeeper Toni Doblas, Mike Ott, Takumi Uesato and Amani Aguinaldo will also provide additional firepower to the Negrense club.

Kaya, on the other hand, already had its season debut—a 2-2 draw with Davao Aguilas FC last March 5.

The former Makati-based club will lean on old reliables Jordan Mintah, Miguel Tanton and Robert Lopez Mendy along with additions Connor Tacagni, Ace Villanueva and Camelo Tacusalme.

Meanwhile, Stallion Laguna FC and Global Cebu FC battle for a breakthrough victory at 7 p.m. at the Biñan Football Stadium in Laguna.

Both the Stallions and the People’s Club suffered defeats in their season-opening games at the hands of early leader JPV Marikina FC.

The domestic top flight continues today after a three-week international break that saw the Philippine Azkals snare a historic berth in the AFC Asian Cup 2019.