Ceres Negros FC fortifies lineup with new talents

Bacolod City powerhouse team Ceres Negros FC has revealed the list of its new talents for its campaigns in the upcoming Philippine Football League and this year’s Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup.

On top of the list is Simone Rota, who, since his transfer from Italy in 2014, spent two seasons playing for Stallion FC.

Also joining Ceres from Loyola Meralco Sparks is former Azkals midfielder Jason De Jong together with ex-Kaya FC stars OJ Porteria and Junior Muñoz.

Another addition to Ceres Negros FC is Under-23 national team player Josh Grommen, a center back. Grommen spent the latter part of the previous season playing in Australia.

Roland Muller, who spent most of 2016 training with Ceres, was also signed together with Japanese defender Kota Kawase from the Wollongong Wolves in the Australian second tier plus, defender Manuel Lopez and striker Fernando Ortega, who both played in Spain’s Segunda Division B last year. Meanwhile, Azkals winger Iain Ramsay was the team’s final Filipino recruit.

Ceres Negros FC was drawn in Group G of this year’s AFC Cup and will be playing against Vietnam, Singapore and Malaysia’s Felda United FC.

During the last edition of the meet, Ceres made it to the round of 16 after dominating their group with an unbeaten record of three wins and three draws.