Ceres Negros FC runs over Boeung Ket Angkor

Ceres Negros FC crushed Boeung Ket Angkor FC in a record-tying fashion, 9-0, to open its Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup 2018 campaign with a bang on Tuesday night at the rain-soaked Panaad Park and Stadium in Bacolod City.

Takumi Uesato, Bienvenido Marañon and OJ Porteria each posted a brace while Carli De Murga and Manny Ott added one apiece, as the Yellow Busmen tied the biggest winning margin in the tournament’s history.

Ceres Negros earned its first maximum points and a massive goal difference for an early leadership in Group F.

“I did not expect this result before the game. The team went out there to fight,” said Ceres head coach Risto Vidakovic.

The Serbian tactician is now priming his wards for their next matches against Singapore’s Home United FC and Myanmar’s Shan United FC.

“I’m proud of the players and have to congratulate them for the big win but we have to keep going and I’m sure the other clubs are stronger,” he added.

Uesato, who played his debut in the second-tier continental club competition, quickly made his presence felt with a close range strike in the 15th minute. Marañon doubled the cushion with a strong header just four minutes later.

The two attackers scored anew as Japanese forward Uesato easily tapped in Jeffrey Christien’s cross in the 21st while the Spanish striker Marañon converted from the penalty spot in the 28th after Mike Ott got clipped inside the box.

Porteria netted his first goal off a fine layoff from Marañon in the 31st, giving the reigning Asean zone champion a huge 5-0 lead at halftime.

Things turned worse for the Cambodian titleholder in the 58th when Sun Sovarinthy’s intended clearance header sailed into the back of their own net.

Four minutes past the hour mark, De Murga nodded in a well-placed cross from Manny Ott, who also joined the scoring spree with a deflected shot from outside the box in the 81st.

Unmarked on the left flank, Porteria fired home the ball with five minutes left as the Negrenses proceeded to match the milestone set by 2011 titlist FC Nasaf Qarshi of Uzbekistan against Dempo SC of India.